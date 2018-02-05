  • Super Bowl LII: Patriots cut Eagles lead to 15-12

    New England Patriots running back James White helped cut into his team’s 9-point Super Bowl LII deficit in the second quarter when he broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown run. That made the score 15-12 with 2:04 left in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium, as kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point.

    The Patriots took over possession of the football on their 10-yard line after defensive back Duron Harmon picked off Eagles’ quarterback Nick Foles. 

