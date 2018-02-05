Super Bowl LII: Patriots cut Eagles lead to 15-12

New England Patriots running back James White helped cut into his team’s 9-point Super Bowl LII deficit in the second quarter when he broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown run. That made the score 15-12 with 2:04 left in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium, as kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point.
James White gets TDs. He pulls the @Patriots to 15-12 in #SBLII— Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2018
📺: NBCpic.twitter.com/Jk5iUDraqh
The Patriots took over possession of the football on their 10-yard line after defensive back Duron Harmon picked off Eagles’ quarterback Nick Foles.
.@dharm32 is a Pinball Wizard! #SBLII— Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2018
📺: NBCpic.twitter.com/KXVFit5t0T
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}