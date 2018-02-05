Super Bowl LII: Patriots open second half with touchdown

The New England Patriots opened the second half of Super Bowl LII with a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Quarterback Tom Brady hit tight end Rob Gronkowski for a 5-yard touchdown to make the score 22-19 Eagles two minutes and 45 seconds into the third quarter.
We have a @RobGronkowski TOUCHDOWN.— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
You know what that means... GRONK SPIKE. #SBLII #NotDone pic.twitter.com/YtRn2DlfY6
