Super Bowl LII: Patriots take first lead of Super Bowl 

The New England Patriots took their first lead of Super Bowl LII with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tom Brady hit tight end Rob Gronkowski for a four-yard touchdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. Stephen Gostkowski’s extra point gave the Patriots a 33-32 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.
TB12 to @RobGronkowski...— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
AGAIN.
Touchdown, @Patriots! #SBLII #NotDone pic.twitter.com/P7nh7Keowv
