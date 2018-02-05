  • Super Bowl LII: Patriots take first lead of Super Bowl 

    The New England Patriots took their first lead of Super Bowl LII with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tom Brady hit tight end Rob Gronkowski for a four-yard touchdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. Stephen Gostkowski’s extra point gave the Patriots a 33-32 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles. 

