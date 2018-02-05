Super Bowl LII sets several offensive records

There were several records set in the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
Here’s a list of the Super Bowl records set:
Most combined total yards – 1,151 yards
Most total yards by a team – New England, 613 yards
Most combined yards passing – 874 yards
Most passing yards by a team – New England, 500 yards
Most yards passing by a player – Tom Brady, 505 yards (Nick Foles was fifth with 374 yards)
Most combined first downs passing - 42
Most points by a losing team – New England, 33 points (The 74 points was one point shy of highest scoring game)
Fewest combined punts – 1
Fewest punts by a team – New England, 0
Most combined failed extra points – 4
