  • Super Bowl LII sets several offensive records

    There were several records set in the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

    Here’s a list of the Super Bowl records set:

    Most combined total yards – 1,151 yards

    Most total yards by a team – New England, 613 yards

    Most combined yards passing – 874 yards

    Most passing yards by a team – New England, 500 yards

    Most yards passing by a player – Tom Brady, 505 yards (Nick Foles was fifth with 374  yards)

    Most combined first downs passing - 42

    Most points by a losing team – New England, 33 points (The 74 points was one point shy of highest scoring game)

    Fewest combined punts – 1

    Fewest punts by a team – New England, 0

    Most combined failed extra points – 4

