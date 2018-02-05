  • Super Bowl LII: Tom Brady touchdown cuts Patriots deficit to 29-26

    After the Philadelphia Eagles took a 29-19 lead midway through the third quarter of Super Bowl LII, the New England Patriots quickly cut into the lead when quarterback Tom Brady hit wide receiver Chris Hogan for a 26-yard touchdown at U.S. Bank Stadium.  The Patriots touchdown drive was seven plays, 75 yards in just under four minutes to bring the Eagles’ lead to 29-26.

