Super Bowl LII: Tom Brady touchdown cuts Patriots deficit to 29-26

After the Philadelphia Eagles took a 29-19 lead midway through the third quarter of Super Bowl LII, the New England Patriots quickly cut into the lead when quarterback Tom Brady hit wide receiver Chris Hogan for a 26-yard touchdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Patriots touchdown drive was seven plays, 75 yards in just under four minutes to bring the Eagles’ lead to 29-26.
TB12 finds @ChrisHogan_15 for the @Patriots TOUCHDOWN! #SBLII #NotDone pic.twitter.com/BJ6wZwts0g— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
