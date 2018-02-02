Super Bowl LII: TV schedule, how to watch, stream

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Super Bowl LII from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
HOW TO WATCH
NBC will broadcast the Super Bowl for the 19th time. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m., with kickoff scheduled at 6:30 p.m. You can stream the game online on NBC’s website (no subscription needed) or on NBC and NBC Sports apps.
STORYLINES
Sunday’s game is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, which New England won over Philadelphia, 24-21. The Patriots’ Tom Brady, who will be playing for his sixth NFL title, isn’t thinking about his legacy. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is filling in for the injured Carson Wentz, but that’s not how he views his role. These teams feature two very good defenses, here are three key matchups to watch.
WHAT TO EAT
Looking for a place to watch the games with friends? These Atlanta restaurants are hosting viewing parties.
If you’re looking recipes? Here are some “healthy” recipes to consider or three meal kits for your Super Bowl party. If you’re looking for a way to spice up your tailgate, here are some recipes from Atlanta’s Fox Bros.
WHAT TO KNOW
Justin Timberlake, who will perform the halftime show in Minneapolis (about 7:45 p.m. Sunday), has released a sneak peak to his show. Some Super Bowl ads are beginning to leak before the game, including a Coca-Cola ad with a transgender reference.
