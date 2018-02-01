Top 10 Super Bowls by attendance

Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium’s will seat about 73,000 spectators in Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.
That will fall far below the largest crowd recorded at the NFL’s biggest game. Those honors go to the games played in 1980 and 1983 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., where more than 103,000 people witnessed wins by the Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers.
One of the NFL’s requirements to host a Super Bowl is a stadium that seats at least 70,000.
Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (which can seat up to 75,000 people) will the site for the Super Bowl in 2019.
The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., has hosted the largest Super Bowl crowds.
