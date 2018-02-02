Video: Players to watch in Sunday's Super Bowl

The big game is just around the corner. But there’s still time to stock up on food and then sit down and learn about each team too so you’ll know what and who to watch for in Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Check out the video above to find out who leads the Patriots and Eagles in rushing, receiving, tackles, sacks and interceptions in the postseason.
Both teams have played two games so far. They will meet again Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Minneapolis.
