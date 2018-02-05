Watch: Eli Manning lifts Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Dirty Dancing' style in Super Bowl ad

Although they didn’t play in the Super Bowl, Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. truly had the time of their lives Sunday night.
The New York Giants quarterback and star wide receiver starred in a commercial for NFL promoting “Touchdowns to Come” where the two danced in the style of the final scene of “Dirty Dancing” capped off with the famous lift.
The dance, which also featured the Giants’ offensive line, was set to the song “The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}