Watch: The faces and places at the Super Bowl Tuesday

It’s really cold at the Super Bowl in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
That’s obvious from seeing the players as they met with the media Tuesday. Several players broke out their warmest headgear, even as they chatted inside. The temperature outside hovered around 25 degrees.
The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s an indoor stadium and that’s a good thing since the high that day is expected to be just 11 degrees, with a low of minus-1.
Watch the video above to see how players looked Tuesday, along with how the stadium is shaping up.
Also check out these stories on myAJC.com:
Foles back from the brink of retirement
Belichick doesn’t see himself among coaching greats
Schultz: Are Patriots the most-hated team now?
Solder says faith has helped him through tough times
Which team does Atlanta like more?
Belichick mentions Falcons’ Super Bowl lead
More on myAJC.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}