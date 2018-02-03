Watch: Will Eagles get last laugh with dog masks in  Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are underdogs again Sunday in the Super Bowl.
It's a role they have embraced so much that some players have taken to wearing latex dogs masks on the field right after winning their first two playoff games.
It started when they beat the Falcons, who were 2 1/2-point favorites, on Jan. 13.
Watch the video above to see the look that has become very popular in Philadelphia among fans too.
Will we see the dog masks again after Sunday's game? The Super Bowl champion Patriots are 4 1/2-point favorites, so the Eagles are underdogs again.
Players to watch in Sunday’s game
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}