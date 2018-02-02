What did the Patriots do to irk Arthur Blank? Listen to this

New England (yawn) and Philadelphia (meh) face off in a Super Bowl that feels as cold as the forecast in Minneapolis.
AJC sports columnist Jeff Schultz is in Minneapolis for the game and had a chance to visit with the players and coaches from both teams. He and WSB-TV sports director Zach Klein discuss if anyone is interested in this game outside of Boston and Philadelphia and who walks away with the Vince Lombardi trophy in their “We Never Played the Game” podcast.
Also, listen to what the Patriots did to “piss off” Falcons owner Arthur Blank (then subscribe, rate and review):
