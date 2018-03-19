  • Bill Sheaffer

    Bill Sheaffer joined WFTV in 2008 as a professional legal analyst and criminal trials expert.

     

    He is board certified by both the Florida Bar Association and the National Board of Trial Advocacy as a Criminal Trials Expert. Sheaffer is recognized with an AV rating in Martindale Hubbell’s Register of Preeminent Lawyers.

     

    Before going into private practice, Sheaffer served as a trial division felony prosecutor for the Orange/Osceola State Attorney’s Office.

     

    Sheaffer served four years in the United States Navy as a corpsman. He graduated cum laude from the University of Central Florida and later Nova Southeastern Law School.

