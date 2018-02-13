0 Camping World Stadium: What to know before you go

Camping World Stadium, formerly known as the Orlando Citrus Bowl, hosts a variety of sporting and entertainment events. Plan ahead to make your experience at Camping World Stadium a memorable one.



Proud history, bright future



Orlando's oldest pro stadium has a history spanning eight decades. It got a new name in 2016 after a more than $200 million, extensive renovation turned the venerable old facility into a showplace.



Camping World, a retailer of RVs, RV accessories and RV-related services, partnered with the Citrus Bowl Orlando to make the refurbished stadium a place where many events could take place and new memories could be made. The partners also announced sponsorship of a preseason football game on Labor Day called the Camping World Kickoff, according to WFTV.



There's plenty of football at Camping World Stadium: the Florida Blue Florida Classic, pitting HBCU rivals Florida A&M against Bethune-Cookman; the Florida State High School Championships; The AutoNation Cure Bowl; the Camping World Bowl; the New Year's Day Citrus Bowl and the NFL Pro Bowl.



But there's also plenty of entertainment options, such as music festivals, Monster Jam truck shows and culinary events. For updates on events and ticket information go to the official website.



Ticket information



Those interested in buying tickets in-person can visit one of two box offices at Camping World Stadium. The box offices open three hours before prior to an event, and are closed on non-event days. Tickets can also be purchased online.



Directions and parking



Visit the Camping World Stadium website for complete information on directions, parking and how to pay for parking in advance. You'll also find directions to each individual parking lot and a parking map of the area that is printable or easily viewed on your mobile device.

