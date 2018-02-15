0 Disney Resort hotels: How to find discounts, deals

Plan your Disney World visit in advance and book early to get the best Orlando hotel discounts. Here are tips on how to score the best rates at Disney Resort hotels.

For all current discounts and deals available, visit Disney World's website.



Disney Value Resort hotels



Disney World offers several Value Resort hotels, with rates starting at just under $100 per night.



Off-season discounts



You can save up to 25 percent on Orlando Disney hotel rooms in special packages or by buying at off-season rates.



Package deals



You can find offers on packages that include meal plans, parking and other amenities. If you think you won't use all of the features of the package, consider a room-only deal, which may be more affordable.



Annual passholder deals



Room-only discounts up to 35 percent are available to annual passholders during certain months of the year. MouseSavers has the details on valid dates and other restrictions.



Military and veteran discounts



Shades of Green is one of Disney's loveliest resorts, nestled between two golf courses southeast of the Polynesian resort. Active and retired military as well as employees of certain government groups are eligible to stay here. Eligible members are able to sponsor rooms for family and friends who are vacationing with them.



Florida resident discounts



Florida residents can receive room-only discounts up to 35 percent during the fall and winter months. Refer to the website for the specific dates the discount is available.

