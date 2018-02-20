0 Disney World Animal Kingdom: Top attractions

Disney World is a collective of four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Interested in knowing the ins and outs of Animal Kingdom before your future trip to Disney World? Here's a guide to maximizing your visit.



Animals, animals, animals

The shining glory of Disney World Animal Kingdom are the animals. Children and adults alike can step into a world of animal wonder in which they can see zebras, flamingos, hippopotamuses, lions, rhinos and much more throughout Animal Kingdom. No age or height requirement is in place to see animals. Hours to see animals vary starting at 9 a.m. and in some cases going until 8 p.m. Check the schedule to see what time your favorite animal will be available for human watching.



The Oasis Exhibits

Located near the entrance to the Animal Kingdom park, guests can amble through a tropical getaway where some animals call home such as wild boar, barking deer, giant anteaters and wallabies. Self-guided paths, with plenty of shade, act as pathways to getting that perfect camera shot to relish the memories for years to come.



Conservation Station

Within Rafiki's Planet Watch, Conservation Station is an ode wildlife conservation and the animals that benefit from it. Interactive exhibits, such as Go Wild! that gives a glimpse into animal habitats around the world, and even a veterinary facility.



Fossil Fun Games

Fancy yourself to be a paleontologist in another life? Here's your chance to try your hand at it. Fossil Fun Games lets children and the enthusiastic adult play dinosaur-themed carnival games and learn more about the prehistoric creatures in the process. Tickets are needed to participate in the all games in the Fossil Fun area.



Na'vi River Journey

Step into the world of the bioluminescent rainforest on the Na'vi River Journey. The river journey is just one of the attractions of the larger Pandora World of Avatar attraction, giving guests a chance to 'celebrate the magic of nature.' The Na'vi River Journey is open for rides from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Primeval Whirl

Go for a whirl and travel back in time to visit with dinosaurs on this Disney World Animal Kingdom attraction. Primeval Whirl is a small coaster featuring small drops and the occasional spinning. The whirl is a part of the larger Chester & Hester's Dino-Rama. There is a height requirement to get on this ride. Guests must be at 48 inches in height to board.



Expedition Everest

Embark on an expedition of unprecedented heights on Expedition Everest. This attraction, a high speed rollercoaster with big drops and some portions in the dark, takes riders through the uncharted Himalayan mountains. Parts of the ride may be scary for small children. Expedition Everest is open for riders from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.