0 Disney World directions and parking guide

Getting to Disney World can be a bit of a challenge, but it's worth it. For the number of people who enter and exit the theme park every day, the park does a good job of organizing and the staff keeps people, and their vehicles, moving.



There are budget options, like buses and package deals, but if you really want to dispense with the parking hassle, consider staying at one of the Disney resorts.



Disney World directions



If you are driving to Disney World, be patient and follow all signage when it comes to parking. You'll want to use the specific address of the park you are visiting for driving directions, but the Disney World website offers a map of where all the parks are located.

Disney World parking

Disney World parking will cost you $40 per day for a car or motorcycle and $20 per day for standard parking. A shuttle, limo, camper or RV will cost $22 per day, and a bus or tractor-trailer will run $25 per day.



With the exception of the Magic Kingdom, all Disney World parking is off the premises, outside the main entrance to the theme park. In the Magic Kingdom, the lot is at the Ticket and Transportation Center. You will take either the monorail or the ferry to the park. The other lots are enormous, but there are trams that offer rides to the entrances. Once you park, you will receive a ticket that will allow you to move to any of the parking lots you want, which can be handy if you plan on visiting several parks per day.



The Disney website has a great tip on how to remember where you parked. Take a picture with your cellphone showing what section you're in and the number of the row where you parked. It can save a lot of desperate walking and searching after you finish your day at the park.



There is no fee to park at the water parks, at Disney Springs or ESPN Wide World of Sports, but there's no tram or other transportation to the main parks.



There is valet parking at all the deluxe Disney Resorts, which costs $25 a day. Here is a list of those hotels:

Valet parking is free for Tables in Wonderland cardholders with an advance reservation at the resort where they are dining.



Annual pass holders and guests who have a current handicap tag or license plate are allowed to use valet parking.

