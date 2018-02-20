0 Disney World special events calendar

While every day is magical at Disney World, the theme park hosts special events throughout the year. Whether it's New Year's Day or the Lunar New Year, the Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas, visitors can expect special Disney World events to mark the holidays. In addition to holiday celebrations, there are special programs all year long to be enjoyed by the whole family, like the nightly Happily Ever After fireworks showcase.



January through March



The Walt Disney World Marathon is a winter tradition in Central Florida, as runners weave through all four theme parks over a 26.2-mile course. There are races of varying distances as runners from all over converge on the most magical place on earth. It's a prelude to another winter run, the Disney Princess Half Marathon, which raises money for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide.



In addition to Valentine's Day, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day and Easter, the Atlanta Braves show up for Major League Baseball spring training, and arts events abound in Epcot.

April through June



The Star Wars Marathon is another runner's delight. There are Cinco de Mayo and Mothers Day celebrations. Epcot's International Flower and Garden Festival is an annual event that features 30 million blooms, a half-million plants, floating minigardens and hundreds of butterflies. Also in the spring: an Earth Day-related Party for the Planet in Animal Kingdom, and Star Wars Weekends that span May and June.

July through September



Nobody does fireworks better than Disney World, and its Fourth of July celebration is spectacular. The Summer Concert Series spans seven weeks bringing music and dancing to the parks. Don't forget Bastille Day and Epcot's Annual Food and Wine Festival which begins in August and goes on through November.

October through December

There's nothing scary about Halloween when Mickey is in charge! And sports-crazy Orlando provides the Disney Wine and Dine Half-Marathon followed by the Advocare Invitational, featuring eight of college basketball's most exciting teams in a four-day tournament. Special Thanksgiving meals at the hotels complement the beginning of the fantastic decorations for the Christmas season. The Jungle Cruise transforms into the Jingle Cruise; the lights go up at Cinderella's Castle and Disney Springs and Epcot's International Festival of the Holidays is a celebration of the whole wide world.



For more information:

To learn more about Disney World events, refer to the MouseSavers website.

