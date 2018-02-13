Disney World ticket prices: Deals, discounts

Everybody loves a bargain, and it's possible to visit Disney World and not spend a fortune. By planning ahead and taking advantage of deals and discounts, Disney World ticket prices aren't as expensive as one might think.
Ticket prices and discounts
Walt Disney World's website offers visitors detailed information on ticket prices.
Available discounts and deals
MouseSavers is a comprehensive resource of discounts and deals to all things Disney World. For travelers looking for a Disney World bargain, check out the advice, tips and tricks section on the Mouse Savers website for advice on where to buy tickets, how to avoid scams and what ticket packages offer the best value.
Available Walt Disney World ticket discounts and deals include:
- Florida residents: Florida residents with a valid ID have several discounted ticket options to choose from.
- Disney Vacation Club: Members receive special rates on theme park tickets.
- AAA: Automobile club members have access to discounted tickets and annual passes.
- Military Salute Ticket Offers: Active and retired U.S. military personnel receive discounts on Disney World tickets.
Plan ahead and save
Tourists who purchase Disney World tickets in advance also save money when purchasing tickets from Disney online or by phone, according to MouseSavers. The same rule typically applies to securing accommodations. The earlier you book a hotel room, the better the deals. By researching available discounts and planning ahead, a family can save money on their next visit to Disney World.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}