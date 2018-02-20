0 Disney's Celebration, Florida crime rate

Celebration, the master-planned community founded in Osceola County, Florida, had a small town population: 7,427 people in about 11 square miles in the 2010 Census. The Celebration, Florida crime rate is fairly typical for a place with a small town vibe, even one that's just 21 years old and features some 4,300 homes and condos that all have modern floor plans. Additional planned community amenities include five large recreational areas and more than 40 neighborhood parks with 26 miles of walking trails.



Here is how the number of violent and property crimes in the small, small world 30 minutes northeast of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando compares to other communities in the U.S. and Florida.



The overall crime rate in Celebration: According to AreaVibes.com, which gave Celebration an A+, the community's crime rate is 64 percent lower than the national average. That average includes a rate of 2.78 daily crimes that occur in Celebration per 100,000 people and makes Celebration safer than 73 percent of U.S. cities.



In addition, AreaVibes reported a 5 percent decrease of total crimes committed in Celebration between 2015 and 2016.



Most frequent crimes in Celebration last year: The Celebration, Florida crime rate was pretty typical in the last year reported, according to Trulia. The most frequently occurring crimes were two counts of community policing, two counts of assault, one count of fire and one count of breaking and entering. There were no reports of murders, rape or vehicle theft in AreaVibes' breakdown.



Celebration's crime on a scale of 1 to 100: Sperlings Best Places rated Celebration's violent crime as a 42, compared to a U.S. average of 31.1. The property crime rate in Celebration was much higher, a 51 compared to a U.S. average of 38.1.



Odds of becoming a victim of crime in Celebration:

The chance of being a victim of crime in Celebration is 1 in 99

The chance of being a victim of violent crime in Celebration is 1 in 716

The chance of being a victim of property crime in Celebration is 1 in 115

Nearby cities that also have relatively low crime rates:



According to AreaVibes, a few nearby Florida towns share Celebration's approximate crime rate:



Total crime per 100,000 people:

Celebration, Fla: 1,014

Bay Hill, Fla.: 1,014

Doctor Phillips, Fla.:1,187

Lake Butler, Fla.: 1,272



The most notable safety related story to come out of Celebration in recent years has nothing to do with crime. Instead, most people remember the 2014 fire that spread through the 24-unit building at Evander Square, memorably the cat that managed to jump from the third-story window and escape the flames. The kitty's saga went viral on video.



Important safety phone numbers for Celebration, Fla:



Celebration Town Hall: 407-566-1200

Osceola County Sheriff (Emergency): 911

Osceola County Sheriff (Non-emergency): 407-348-2222

Osceola County Fire (Emergency): 911

Osceola County Fire (Non-emergency): 407-566-2027



For more information:



Celebration, Florida Town Hall

851 Celebration Ave., Celebration, FL 34747

Phone: 407-566-1200

Email: town.hall@celebrationtownhall.com



Map of Celebration, Florida



Neighborhoods and community parks maps



More history of Celebration, Florida

© 2018 Cox Media Group.