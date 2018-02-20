0 Disney's Celebration, Florida: History, overview

The town of Celebration, Florida, is known as the community Disney built. The live-work-play community was established in 1994 and has become home to a small but neighborly group of residents who enjoy living so close to Walt Disney Resort in Orlando.



Here's what you need to know about Celebration, including a brief history, information on the real estate market as well as where to eat and shop.



History



The city of Celebration, located in Osceola County, Florida, is a relatively new community that has become a close-knit town with a thriving real estate market, a small town center with restaurants and shopping, and its own local government and schools.



Celebration was originally developed by the Walt Disney Company. Its first residents moved in during the summer of 1996, and the years that followed brought schools, a health center and a university center to the community.



Real estate



For those hoping to make Celebration their new home, there are a wide variety of housing options. Homes and condos in Celebration are a mixture of a several architectural styles: colonial, French, Mediterranean and Victorian. Find your new humble abode in Celebration in the form of a bungalow, cottage, manor, estate home, single-family terrace or townhome.



Reputable realtors in the Celebration Town Center, who also have listings outside of the immediate town center area, include Celebration Rental Group, FrontGate Realty and Stewart Title, among others. In total, Celebration is a community of 10,000 residents and around 4,300 homes.



Schools



All schools in Celebration fall within the Osceola County School District. The two public schools in Celebration are Celebration K-8 and Celebration High School. Celebration K-8 opened in August 1997, while Celebration High opened three months later in the same year.

All schools in Osceola County School District have a dress code or uniform. All students are expected to wear dark or khaki pants with navy or white collared shirts.



Things to do



Disney World is in your backyard when you live in Celebration, Florida, but there's much more in this small town that is the home and heart of all things Walt Disney. Within the brick-lined town center, for instance, there are local eateries including Thai Thani for Thai food, Sweet Escape Bakery & Deli for sweet treats and sandwiches on freshly baked breads and even U Can Cook!, a culinary school for those wanting to tap into their kitchen and cooking prowess. Want to get some shopping done, too? There are retail shops lining the area selling jewelry, craft items and much more.



How to get here



Celebration, Florida, is a hop, skip and a jump away from Orlando, which is 30 minutes northeast, and the Orlando International Airport is 20 minutes to the east as well. From many southeastern states, it's less than a 10-hour road trip. From Atlanta, for instance, Celebration is a six-and-half- hour drive, a straight shot on Interstate 75 South.

