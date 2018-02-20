0 Disney's Hollywood Studios: Plan a trip

While planning a trip to Disney World Hollywood Studios near Orlando, you'll want to know the best times to visit, plan an itinerary of must-see attractions and check out the best restaurants. Take a look at the tips below to help you plan a trip to Disney's Hollywood Studios.



When to visit



Do you like hustle and bustle, big crowds and electricity in the air? You'll want to arrive on holiday weekends, Super Bowl week, early to mid-October and Thanksgiving. Another good time is right after Christmas through "Marathon Week," the annual race that draws thousands in mid-January.



Prefer a moderate pace? April, May, late August before Labor Day and the week before Christmas are times when plenty is going on, but the crowds are smaller.



Disney is the least busy from mid-January through mid-March (excluding holiday weekends), June through mid-August, Labor Day to early October and the first two weeks in December.



Know your way around



Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios



Consult a map when planning your visit because Disney's Hollywood Studios is a big park, and traveling between attractions can take more time than you think.



Be sure to check the show times for some of the most popular attractions, including live-action replays of popular Disney films. These include "Toy Story," a re-telling of "Frozen" with live actors and the "Indiana Jones" stunt spectacular. "Beauty and the Beast" live on stage is not to be missed.



Disney's Hollywood Studios for kids



When you're bringing young children, you absolutely must check out Disney Junior live on stage, which is designed with preschoolers in mind. You'll enjoy watching your kids as much as the shows, which include singalong songs, puppetry and animation. Be sure to check the schedule for showtimes.



You might want to save the Star Wars Experience for older children - the little ones could be scared by the storm troopers and too short to ride the Rock and Roller Coaster. By the way, the Star Wars Experience has special events and rates for Disney Visa credit card members. The "Star Wars" portion of the park is in the mold of the classic Disney immersive experience that combines magical animation with live actors.



You'll also want to visit the Launch Bay theater, which features a behind-the-scenes look at the "Star Wars" saga and how a new generation of filmmakers are crafting the future of the epic drama.



Disney's Hollywood Studios restaurants



There are 26 restaurants available at Disney's Hollywood Studios near Orlando, so you're bound to find something the whole family can enjoy.



The Sci-fi Dine-in Theatre is a hokey treat, a pretend drive-in theater for the family that likes a few laughs with its meals. The entrees run from $15 to $32. You walk in and are seated at a table shaped like a 1950s automobile while classic sci-fi clips appear on the screen. This is a place where the whole family can have a fun, tasty experience.



The 50's Prime Time Cafe is another themed restaurant that offers tableside service in a diner-like setting, serving up milkshakes and comfort-food favorites.



Mom and Dad will want to slip away to check out The Brown Derby at Hollywood Studios, which is popular for good reason. It's got old-Hollywood movie decor and a fine-dining menu. It's a tad pricey, with $35-$50 entrees, but has good food and a cool ambiance.



For those on the go, you can grab a quick bite at Rosie's, Backlot Express and Catalina Eddie's, to name just a few of the counter service restaurants at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.