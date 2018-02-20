0 Downtown Orlando's best restaurants

Downtown Orlando's best restaurants cover a broad range, including fine dining options and fast casual restaurants that serve affordable, delicious food. No matter what your budget or the type of cuisine you prefer, you'll find a restaurant to love.



Check out downtown Orlando's best restaurants, based on online user rating services like Yelp.



K Restaurant

1710 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

407-872-2332

www.krestaurant.net



K Restaurant, just north of the central downtown Orlando area, has a menu that changes daily according to the fresh, local ingredients that are available. The menu isn't huge, but the focus is on quality. Options include duck breast, venison chops, red grouper and gnocchi.



The Rusty Spoon

55 West Church St., Orlando

407-401-8811

http://therustyspoon.com



Critics credit The Rusty Spoon with being a farm-to-table restaurant before it became trendy. Chef and co-owner Kathleen Blake is a two-time James Beard Award nominee who serves up unique dishes such as "Dirty South," featuring Canaveral shrimp, local catch and Little Neck claims in a shrimp-peanut broth with garlicky greens and creamy grits.



RusTeak Restaurant & Wine Bar

2625 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

407-540-1100

www.rusteakwinebar.com



RusTeak, just north of downtown Orlando, features hand-crafted burgers, flatbreads, steaks, seafood, pasta and more in a polished yet casual atmosphere. The drinks also shine, since the restaurant is a multiple Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner. Try one of the restaurant's selections of over 200 wines from around the world, 45 different craft beers and 12 handcrafted cocktails that change with the seasons.



Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa

1326 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

407-203-0866

http://pigfloyds.com



It's easy to pig out at Pig Floyd's, which serves up barbecue meats mixed with exotic flavors from Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia. Choose a meat platter, or, if you have a big appetite, give The Big Floyd a try. It contains smoked brisket, pulled pork, Fred Stokes sausage, house-made barbecue sauce, citrus peanut slaw and French fries and is served on a Hawaiian roll. There are two locations, in the Mills 50 district and Lake Nona Village area.



Cafe Tu Tu Tango

8625 International Drive, Orlando

407-248-2222

http://cafetututango.com

Cafe Tu Tu Tango, south of the central Downtown area, has a unique atmosphere with local artists painting throughout the restaurant as you dine. You'll also be able to enjoy live music and dancers in a celebratory atmosphere. The entire menu is made up of small plates, including meat and seafood selections, pizzas, greens, tacos and sliders. Diners tend to order several plates for the table to share.



Kimchi's Korean Grill

419 E. Michigan St., Orlando

407-801-5775

http://kimchiskoreangrillorlando.com



Reviewers praise Kimchi's, just south of downtown Orlando, the Korean bulgogi, kimchi and other authentic dishes that are served up in large portions. Meals are served quickly at very reasonable prices and are carry-out only.



Bar Harbor Seafood

2000 Premier Row, Orlando

407-851-4001

http://www.barharborseafood.com



Bar Harbor Seafood, south of downtown Orlando, is mainly known as a fish market where you can buy many different types of fresh and frozen seafood to take home to prepare. But locals know it's a great spot for lobster rolls, lobster bisque, blackened salmon and other seafood dishes. It's only open for lunch and you'll have to eat at a picnic table outside, but it's a popular destination for locals who want a quick lunch.

