0 Guide to Disney World fireworks, light shows

Disney World fireworks and light shows are legendary. Visitors will have plenty of chances to catch a Disney World fireworks show all year long, and there are special events during the holidays.



Happily Ever After is 18 minutes of more projections, laser lights and pyrotechnics than have ever been compressed into one show in the history of the park. It captures the heart and humor of many of Disney's classic animated films, among them "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "The Little Mermaid," "WALL-E," "Tarzan" and "Toy Story."



Cinderella's Castle is brought to life by fireworks and rooftop pyrotechnics, supportive projections, lasers, immersive lighting and a stirring score that come together in a fantastical finale to a day at the Magic Kingdom.



Holiday Shows



Fourth of July: Visitors will enjoy a celebration of the Stars and Stripes as patriotic music thunders behind the fireworks in the sky.



Halloween Screams: Enjoy the spooky fun as colors and music create a spellbinding experience.



Believe in Holiday Magic: The wonder of the holidays fills the air with festive fireworks and soaring music, with a spectacular snowfall finale.



New Year's Eve: Ring in the new year at Disney World with an awe-inspiring celebration.



Here is a list of the best places to watch Disney World fireworks shows:

In front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle

Main Street, U.S.A., between Central Plaza and the Main Street Train Station

In front of "It's a Small World"

Along the Rivers of America in Frontierland

Please note: Disney World fireworks displays are dependent upon weather and are subject to change or cancellation.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.