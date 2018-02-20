0 Guide to Disney World's family fun events

There's never a dull moment at Disney World, with fun events to be enjoyed all year long. From scavenger hunts to a marathon and holiday festivities, these Disney World family fun events will make your trip one to remember for a lifetime.



Disney After Hours



Make your reservations in advance for Disney After Hours, a three-hour adventure that takes in 25 attractions and character greetings, with little to no wait. The fun begins when the park closes, and you and the other guests have it all to yourselves. The admission price includes ice cream, popcorn and select beverages. Disney After Hours is available only on select evenings, so plan ahead.



Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend



Keep the family active with this weekend of racing fun at Disney's Marathon Weekend. There are racing events available for all ages, from kids to seasoned marathon professionals. The courses run through Walt Disney World's theme parks, adding to the fun.



Disney's Family Magic Tour



Take the family on Disney's Family Magic Tour, where your tour guide will lead your family on a scavenger hunt through Magic Kingdom Park. You'll collect clues as a mystery unfolds around you and you and the family can put your heads together to solve it. It takes about two hours and involves a lot of walking, so be sure to dress for the weather and wear comfy shoes. This game is best suited for kids ages 4-10, but all children under 16 need to be accompanied by a paying adult.



Disney holiday celebrations



Disney is home to special events year-round, but there's nothing quite like a winter holiday celebration at Disney World.



You'll find Mickey and all of your family's favorite characters dressed in their holiday best. Cinderella's Castle shimmers with holiday lights and holiday music fills the park.



Favorite attractions also take on a holiday flair—the Jungle Cruise becomes the Jingle Cruise—and there are magical surprises at every turn. Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party takes place on select nights during the holiday season.

