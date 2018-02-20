0 How to get discounts at Disney World

Wondering how to get discounts at Disney World? It's a common question, because between the tickets, hotel, meals, souvenirs and air fare or gas, you're often looking at a pricey trip to visit the Magic Kingdom.



The good news is there are discounts available at Disney World. Check out the following if you're trying to visit the park without breaking the bank.



Discounted tickets



Military discounts: Active or retired members of the U.S. Military can buy up to six discounted tickets at participating U.S. Military sales outlets for their own use or use by family and friends. At least one of the tickets must be used during the visit by the active or retired member of the military.



Florida resident discount: If you're a resident of Florida, you can receive a reduced ticket price.



Buy the right ticket: If you're staying for a few days, you may want to stretch it to another day or two, because adding extra days to four-day tickets is much cheaper per day than the original four days. And if you only want to visit one park a day, you can save money on your ticket by skipping the "Park Hopper" option, which adds to your cost.



Other sellers: Sites like Expedia and Orbitz often have full-price tickets but can occasionally offer discounts. Make sure to read the fine print on the offer, however.



Lodging



Stay off-site: You can often save money by staying off-site, but you'll need to have or arrange for transportation. Some nearby hotels offer shuttles to Disney, but you may find yourself waiting on one when you're tired and are ready to leave the park.



Stay in Disney value properties: Disney has several value properties that give you the benefit and convenience of staying on-property, but at a lower cost.



Camp: Disney's Fort Wilderness offers cheaper accommodations if you'd like to camp out in a tent or RV.



Package deals: Package deals can sometimes be a good way to get a discount on a hotel, but make sure you're not paying for more features that you want or need.



Meals



Pack your own snacks: You can bring a backpack with a refillable water bottle and food into the park.



Eat in: If your hotel has a refrigerator and/or microwave, you can fix some simple snacks or a quick breakfast to help save money.



Buy a refillable mug: Some Disney hotels sell a mug that you can get refilled for free at hotel and park restaurants for the rest of your stay.



Consider a prepaid dining plan: You can buy prepaid dining plan as part of a package deal, but check to see how much benefit it will give you. You can't get cash back for your unused vouchers, so decide carefully whether it's worth the money.



Other discounts



Disney World shares its special offers on its website. The offers can include package deals, hotel discounts and savings on meals or tickets.



To save on souvenirs, buy some ahead of time at Walmart, Target or a Disney Outlet store, and parcel them out on your trip. Pressed pennies can also make small, inexpensive souvenirs.

