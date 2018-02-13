0 How to see a rocket launch in Florida

Witnessing a rocket launch is a fascinating event for the whole family. If you're wondering how to see a rocket launch in Florida, you're in luck, because the state offers many opportunities.



With the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex both calling the Sunshine State home, there are many opportunities to witness the power of a rocket launch.



For residents and visitors eager to learn how to see a rocket launch in Florida, refer to these tips.



Kennedy Space Center



The Kennedy Space Center offers multiple observation points for visitors hoping to catch a front-row seat of a rocket launch. The center is located on State Route 405 in Titusville.



LC-39 Observation Gantry: This is the closest viewing area to the launch pads at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, located from 2 to 5.5 miles from the site. Visitors who choose this wheelchair-accessible option have access to bleacher seating, an open lawn area and a limited viewing room. Snacks and refreshments are included in the launch transportation ticket.



Apollo/Saturn V Center: The wheelchair-accessible center offers outdoor bleacher seating with views of launch pads 5 to 8 miles away.



NASA Causeway: The causeway offers views of the launch pads 3 to 5 miles away across the Indian River.



Main Visitor Complex: The complex gives visitors a view of a rocket from 7 miles away once it clears the tree line.

For complete information about how to see a rocket launch at the Kennedy Space Center, visit the center's website, which includes a calendar of upcoming rocket launches, ticket information and view tips.



Public access launch-view sites



In addition to the pay-to-watch options offered by the Kennedy Space Center, visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of a rocket launch can take advantage of many other public-access sites that also offer great views in Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach and Titusville.



Cape Canaveral



Exploration Tower: 670 Dave Nisbet Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Jetty Park at Port Canaveral: 400 East Jetty Road, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Port Canaveral: 445 Challenger Road, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920



Cocoa Beach



Alan Shepard Park: 299 East Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Lori Wilson Park: 1500 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Sidney Fischer Park: 2200 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier: 401 Meade Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931



Titusville



Canaveral National Seashore: 212 South Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL 32796

Marina Park: 501 Marina Road, Titusville, FL 32796

Parrish Park at Titusville: 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville, FL 32780

Playalinda Beach- Canaveral National Seashore: Florida 406/402, Titusville, FL 32796

Rotary Riverfront Park: 4141 South Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780

Sand Point Park: 101 North Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL 32796

Space View Park: 291 North Indian River Avenue, Titusville, FL 32796

William J. Manzo, Memorial Park: 3335 South Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780

