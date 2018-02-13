0 Margaritaville Resort Orlando: Visitors guide

Many a Jimmy Buffet fan has envisioned visiting Margaritaville as described in the famous song. A trip to Margaritaville Resort Orlando could make that dream a reality.

The resort community—a $750 million investment—is designed to bring a laid-back atmosphere to visitors in a multi-generational setting. From prime vacation accommodations to shopping, dining, entertainment and a water park, this 320-acre destination is unlike any other, complete with a whopping 1,300 palm trees.



With portions opening through 2022, the resort should help transform the U.S. Highway 192 corridor.



Stay



You can stay in the 175-room on-site hotel, or you can take it one step further and choose a Margaritaville-inspired vacation cottage. With 1,000 options available from one to eight bedrooms, cottage visitors have access to the amenities of the resort.



According to officials from the resort, cottage design features vibrantly colored exteriors, open entertaining floor plans, Caribbean-style siding, gingerbread trim and louvered shutters. Varied roofing options—synthetic thatch, corrugated tin, smooth slate and standing seam metal—are also available. Most single-family homes include a porch, deck or sitting balcony.



With cottage housekeeping and grocery service available, this cottage option means a vacation state of mind is never far away.



Timeshare units are also plentiful at the resort, with 300 units available.



All in all, the Margaritaville Resort Orlando should be able to host 6,000 guests each night.



Get outside



Margaritaville wouldn't be the same without a beach, and the resort's option takes it to the next level. A 45-acre man-made lake is a centerpiece of the property. With a sand bar in the middle of the chlorinated body of water, bringing the beach to Orlando is a piece of cake for this resort with an island state of mind.



A tiki bar nearby and the zero-entry pools with private cabanas are also perfect for relaxing with an island state of mind.



What's more: A 12- acre water park offers an extra level of fun. The full-range park offers options for the whole family, with three slide towers, a six-lane racer slide, a family raft ride, serpentine tube rides, a wave-action pool and a high-velocity river ride. For the smallest visitors, there's also a kid's island with slides, rides and refreshments.



Other resort amenities include a wellness center, miles of wooded fitness trails and a water taxi system.



Dining and entertainment



The Margaritaville Resort Orlando is the ultimate entertainment district, with options covering more than 196,000 square feet just steps away from the beach.



With live music venues and a special live music pavilion, a children's play area, farmers market and a movie theater, there's something for everyone.



Searching for a cheeseburger in paradise or something more? Then you've come to the right place. As Parrotheads have come to know, the Margaritaville brand of dining is top-notch, with options for every taste, thanks to three on-site restaurants.



Expected restaurants include JWB Prime Steak and Seafood and the 5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.



