0 Orange County Animal Services: Pet adoptions, volunteer opportunities

If you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family, Orange County Animal Services is a good place to begin your search.



Orange County's animal shelter receives a staggering 65,000 calls a year and has a staff on call to respond 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to calls about animal abuse and neglect, loose and nuisance animals, injured animals, animal bites and attacks and abandoned pets.



With more than 20,000 animals taken in for adoption each year, the Orange County animal shelter is bound to have a pet to make your home complete.



Adoptions

The public, open-admission shelter accepts any domestic animal in need, and makes it easy for a family to find the right pet for their home.



People who hope to adopt should be prepared to present their driver's license when filling out an adoption application. Once the application is approved, an adoption fee of $55 for dogs or $40 for cats must be paid.



Among the things included in the adoption fee are a spay/neuter, initial vaccinations, microchip identification, first de-worming, a heartworm check for dogs over 6 months old, feline leukemia and FIV test for cats and a rabies vaccination and tag.



Adopted pets go to their new home with a bag of Science Diet dry food, a welcome kit and care information.



Lost and found

Animals lost in Orange County and delivered to the animal shelter are available to view online at Orange County NetPets. Owners who have lost a pet also have another resource at their fingertips: they can post a pet photo and description on the shelter's Lost and Found Pet Forum, Lost & Found Pets.



Owners who have located their pets at the shelter are required to retrieve the pet in person. The owner must present their driver's license, as well as the pet's medical records and pictures of the pet.



Payment for a daily impound fee and a daily boarding fee are required before the pet is released. If a pet is impounded twice, it must be spayed or neutered before it can be released.



Volunteering

Orange County residents seeking to volunteer their time to help animals in need are in luck, as the shelter has myriad opportunities available.



From introducing dogs and cats to prospective adopters, to photographing shelter pets, to greeting visitors and assisting with baths, there's an opportunity for volunteers ages 16 and up.



Those who choose to volunteer are asked to fill out an application form, attend a volunteer session and sign up for hands-on training. A quiz follows, and those who pass are cleared to begin their shifts.



Volunteers ages 16 and 17 are asked to make a three-month commitment at six hours per month minimum; volunteers ages 18 and up are asked to make a six-month commitment at six hours a month.



Pet Pantry

The shelter also offers a Pet Pantry to assist financially struggling pet owners, the Pet Pantry populated by community donations.



Families in need of the Pet Pantry can visit the shelter with their proof of residence to pick up food from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.



For more information:

Orange County Animal Services

2769 Conroy Road

Orlando, FL 32839-2162

Phone: 407-836-3111

Email: animalservices@ocfl.net



The pet rescue and adoption center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

