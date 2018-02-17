0 Orlando airport connecting flights: Traveler's guide

Catching a flight at Orlando International Airport doesn't have to be stressful. Use the airport's handy resources to keep track of flights.



The flight schedule for Orlando's airport is posted online, and it tracks the progress of planes heading to the Orlando airport. The data updates in real time, so travelers will know where their connecting flight is at all times, whether it is on time or delayed, approximately what time it will land and accurate terminal and gate information. Late arrivals are immediately updated.

Real-time updates online

Travelers can track live flight information on the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority's website. Check this website when heading to the airport and when you land at Orlando International, if you have a connecting flight to catch.



Fliers can also sign up for live updates to be sent by email or text. The alerts buzz passengers whenever the status of their selected flight changes, which is handy for travelers who are on-the-go and not in front of a computer.



The Orlando International Airport offers an Android app available on Google Play and the Apple app store that will allow you to track your flight with the most up-to-date information available. If you have to kill some time between flights, it also offers information about places to shop and eat in the airport, which is home to hundreds of stores and restaurants. It also supplies turn-by-turn directions on how to get through the airport so that you will know you're on the right track when you head to your connecting terminal and gate.



Download the app and you're never more than a few clicks away from all the information you'll need to stay up to the minute on the Orlando airport flight schedule. It's a valuable resource for first-time visitors and veteran travelers. The Orlando International Airport is always updating and improving, so you'll want to find your way around even if you have been there a few times before.

International Flights

Orlando International Airport is a popular place to depart for international travelers. Orlando's airport offers connecting flights to Central and South America, Canada and Mexico and Dubai.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.