0 Orlando airport flight schedule: What you need to know

Orlando International Airport has taken the guesswork out of catching or meeting a flight. The entire Orlando airport flight schedule is online, and it updates in real time as flights arrive and depart. It tracks the progress of planes heading to the Orlando airport, and cancellations or late arrivals are immediately updated.



Real-time updates online

You can track live flight information on the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority's website. The GOAA is charged with providing useful information about all flight operations at Orlando International and the smaller Orlando Executive Airport.



You can also sign up for live updates to be sent to your email, cellphone or pager. The alerts will buzz you whenever the status of your selected flight changes. GOAA promises not to release your contact information to anyone else, and the process only involves entering the email and your data on the secure site.



Orlando International Airport app



The Orlando International Airport offers an Android app and an app available on iTunes that will allow you to track your flight with the most up-to-date information available. It also offers information about places to shop and eat in the airport, which has hundreds of stores and restaurants. It also supplies turn-by-turn directions on how to get through the airport, so travelers can easily find the proper car-rental desk, the ticket counter for their chosen airline or the terminal and gate information for a particular flight.



After downloading the app, travelers will have all the information necessary to follow the Orlando airport's flight schedule. It's a valuable resource for first-time visitors and veteran travelers.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.