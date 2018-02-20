0 Orlando Aquarium: What to know before you go

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, close to other Orlando attractions, is a tribute to sea creatures and animals, with activities and learning for all ages. Going to SEA LIFE soon? Here's a quick guide on what you need to know before you visit.



Main attractions



SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is an under-the-sea wonderland, complete with interactive rock pools, talks on animals, feeding times to watch the animals feast and even a behind-the-scenes tour that gives visitors an insider's look at operations.



The SEA LIFE creatures are the stars of the aquarium. Children and adults can gaze at seahorses, giant Pacific octopuses, turtles and interactive rock pools filled with sea urchins, jellyfish, sharks and stingrays.



Exhibits



SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium hosts talks and feeding times to give visitors a more interactive glimpse into the everyday lives of the sea creatures that call the aquarium their home. Dive shows are held in the ocean habitats and visitors can watch the divers interact with the animals and ask questions. Visitors can choose from talks including the stingray cove talk, the Indian Ocean talk and the shark shipwreck talk as well as dive shows, including the Pacific Ocean dive show, the Indian Ocean dive show and the Atlantic Ocean dive show.



In a new SEA LIFE feature installed at the aquarium in fall of 2017, both children and adult visitors can learn more about the amphibious axolotls, native to the waters of Lake Xochimilco in Mexico. Dubbed "The Last Dragons," an endangered species that resembles a salamander.



Ticket information



Entry to SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is $20 for children ages 3 to 12 years old and $25 for adults. Both children and adults can save 10 percent on ticket purchases when they buy their tickets online in advance.



Combination tickets can also be purchased for SEA LIFE. Pair your ticket to the aquarium with a visit to Madame Tussauds or The Coca-Cola Orlando Eye. Combination tickets include free parking and complimentary visits to the other attractions within 30 days after exploring SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium. For more information on pricing and discounts, visit the aquarium's website.



Directions and hours of operation



SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is at 8449 International Drive in the I-Drive 360 Complex. To get to SEA LIFE from West Orlando, take Interstate 4 East toward Orlando and exit at 74A on the right. From East Orlando, take Interstate 4 West towards Orlando and exit at 74A.



SEA LIFE is open seven days per week all year long, including Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. From Monday to Sunday, the aquarium opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. The latest admittance time for patrons is 8 p.m.

