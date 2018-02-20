0 Orlando Disney World: Parking discounts, coupons

When you want to fully enjoy the magic at Walt Disney World Orlando without paying full price, parking is a prime area to target for savings. Orlando Disney World discount parking can save you money whether you intend to visit the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney's Animal Kingdom or any of the related attractions.

The basic parking charge covers all four theme parks for one day and starts at $20 per day for standard parking, reaching about $40 for preferred. But there are ways to avoid those charges.



Tips for finding Orlando Disney World discount parking



Opt for a Disney Resort hotel. Guest benefits include complimentary resort transportation and parking, along with standard parking at all theme parks and resort hotels. Disney's Magical Express service also provides guests with free motor coach transportation between Orlando International Airport and their Disney Resort hotel.



Seek out other Orlando hotels with Disney shuttles. It's not common, but it is possible to find hotels in Orlando, including Avanti Resort, that offer free shuttles to Walt Disney Orlando. Some condo rentals also offer airport transportation or free rides to and from the Disney theme parks, so not only can you avoid parking costs, you may be able to take your entire Disney vacation without renting a car.



You can also get a free quote for shuttle transportation from hotel to theme park at Orlando Shuttle Service. You may find that it's cheaper to shuttle than park, at least if you're comparing the service to preferred parking at Disney World Orlando. The service includes quotes from local transportation companies, including private transportation choices that enable you to pick your own travel times.



Buy an annual pass. Many different annual pass configurations come with free parking, including the Disney Platinum Pass. That pass provides admission for a year to all four theme parks, both Disney water parks, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course with no blackout dates and theme park parking free of charge.



Tap Florida resident benefits. Walt Disney World Resort is a big fan of giving locals the best prices at its theme parks and water parks, and annual passes for Florida residents are one of the best deals going. Many of the pass packages available only to Florida residents (or in a couple of cases, also to Vacation Club members) also involve free parking. These include the Disney Silver and Gold passes and the Disney Select Weekday Pass. Another resident-only pass, Epcot After 4 Annual Pass, includes admission for a year to Epcot any day after 4:00 p.m., invitations to the theme park's events and festivals and free parking at the theme park while the pass is being used.



Keep up to speed on ongoing special offers. You never know when a Disney World event, vacation package or other special offer might include free parking or parking discounts. Stay informed on new options by checking the Walt Disney World website every few weeks for current special offers.





© 2018 Cox Media Group.