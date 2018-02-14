0 Orlando hotels: Finding the best deals

Whether you are coming for business or pleasure, there are a variety of online resources available to help travelers secure the best deals on Orlando hotels. If you happen to be visiting Disney World, check out theme park packages that can save up to 25 percent on lodging. For those visiting for other reasons, there are still discounts on Orlando hotels to be found.

How to shop for deals

For those planning a trip to Disney World, visit Disneyworld.go.com to get the lowdown on holiday, seasonal and special deals. You can price your vacation based upon date and the resort hotel you prefer. The website also posts deals on rooms at Disney resorts, with most available for a limited time.



You can also visit MouseSavers for discounts on its preferred Orlando hotels and a list of chain hotels in Orlando, along with available discounts.



For those seeking an Orlando hotel but not heading to Disney World, try comparison shopping among online hotel deal companies like Trivago, Priceline, Kayak, Expedia and Hotels.com. Some of these sites offer last-minute deals for those needing an Orlando hotel on a short notice.



Do you have a favorite hotel chain? Hilton, Hyatt, Holiday Inn, Marriott and others all have special rewards clubs for frequent customers. Check you credit cards company's website for special offers discounted hotel rates.



Some chains offer room discounts to state residents, so make sure to have a valid ID when making reservations and checking in to your room to secure the best rate.

Other Orlando hotel discounts

Being a member of AAA or AARP can help secure a discounted Orlando hotel rate. Federal employees, active military members and veterans also may be eligible for Orlando hotel discounts.

