If you're looking for Orlando hotels near Sea World and you're on a budget, there are plenty of options. Orlando's Sea World offers visitors so many shows, rides and animal experiences that staying in town for a few days may be the only way to squeeze in all the fun.
When you're looking for the best deals on Orlando hotels near Sea World, check the list below for 20 options in the $55 to $150 a night range.
Best Western Orlando Convention Center
6301 Westwood Blvd.
Phone: 866-538-0293
Budget Motel
1647 South Orange Blossom Trail
Phone: 407-849-0730
Clarion Inn & Suites at International Drive
9956 Hawaiian Court
Phone: 407-351-5100
Comfort Suites
5617 Major Blvd.
Phone: 407-363-1967
Doubletree by Hilton Orlando at Sea World
10100 International Drive
Phone: 866-925-9754
Extended Stay America Orlando Convention Center
6443 Westwood Blvd.
Phone: 407-351-1982
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Orlando at Sea World
10801 International Drive
Phone: 866-538-0154
Hampton Inn & Suites Orlando at Sea World
7003 Sea Harbor Drive
Phone: 866-538-9334
Hilton Garden Inn Orlando at Sea World
6850 Westwood Blvd.
Phone: 866-925-9754
Hilton Grand Vacations at Sea World
6924 Grand Vacations Way
Phone: 866-538-0154
Holiday Inn Express & Suites at Sea World
10771 International Drive
Phone: 866-538-1349
Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando Theme Parks
6940 Westwood Blvd.
Phone: 866-539-9262
La Quinta Inn Orlando International Drive North
5825 International Drive
Phone: 407-351-4100
Orlando Continental Plaza Hotel
6825 Visitors Circle
Phone: 407-352-8211
Red Roof Inn Orlando Convention Center
9922 Hawaiian Court
Phone: 407-352-1507
Renaissance Orlando at Sea World
6677 Sea Harbor Drive
Call: 866-925-7881
Residence Inn by Marriott Orlando at Sea World
11000 Westwood Blvd.
Phone: 866-925-7881
Springhill Suites Orlando at Sea World
10801 International Drive
Phone: 866-925-9754
Staybridge Suites Orlando at Sea World
6985 Sea Harbor Drive
Phone: 866-539-5072
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orlando at Sea World
10731 International Drive
Phone: 866-538-0293
For more information:
Sea World's official hotel partners
