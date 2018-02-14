Orlando weather forecast, radar

Whether you are a first-time visitor planning a vacation to Orlando or are a longtime resident who knows how changeable central Florida weather can be, you'll want to keep Orlando's weather forecast handy. For Florida's notorious pop-up storms, you'll want to keep an eye on the radar for the Orlando area as well.
WFTV offers a comprehensive weather forecast center, providing information on current weather conditions, live radar and future weather forecasts. WFTV's meteorologists provide immediate, up-to-the-minute weather data and forecasts.
The seven-day forecast is invaluable to visitors who want to know how to best schedule their outdoor time. Visitors and vacationers will want to make the most of WFTV's lifestyle forecast function, which offers pinpoint information on area theme parks, nearby beaches and the Kennedy Space Flight Center.
WFTV also has a weather app you can download to your phone or mobile device for Orlando weather forecasts on-the-go.
Orlando severe weather forecasts
The WFTV weather team provides continuous coverage during Orlando's severe weather events.
The National Weather Service also offers in-depth Orlando weather forecasts. The NWS provides wind and flood advisories, swimming and wave and wind conditions at nearby beaches; fog alerts and other conditions impacting Central Florida.
