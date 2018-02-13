Orlando weather now: Current weather report

Orlando and central Florida are known for Disney World, Sea World, Universal Orlando, unparalleled shopping, world-class golf, natural beauty—and unpredictable weather. Immediate, up-to-the-minute weather forecasts are valuable as you plan your day in Orlando. Fortunately, there are plenty of dependable resources to find out what Orlando's weather is right now.
Orlando current weather report
WFTV is a top source for Orlando weather forecasts. To find out what Orlando's weather is now, visit Severe Weather Center 9.
Those who need an Orlando weather report on-the-go can download the WFTV Channel 9 Weather app. It provides custom push alerts to all major neighborhoods in the Orlando area. Users can view live radar and severe weather warnings. Hourly weather updates come in handy for outdoor activities.
Severe weather coverage
When dangerous weather threatens, the WFTV weather team will provide continuous coverage. Remember to charge your phones and stay on top of the movement of storm systems that threaten your area.
The National Weather Service also offers comprehensive Orlando weather reports and severe weather information. The NWS Orlando website includes all sorts of threats including wind and flood advisories, swimming conditions at nearby beaches, fog alerts, and other notable weather conditions for Orlando and the whole of central Florida. The National Weather Service also operates a program called StormReady, which includes weather education resources that teach people how to prepare for all forms of severe weather.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}