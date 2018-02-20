0 Orlando's Disney World Epcot: Visitors guide

Orlando's Disney World Epcot is a sprawling theme park attraction that delights the imagination of visitors of all ages. Before visiting Epcot or any other Disney World theme park, you'll want to plan your itinerary.

Disney Fanatic is a good starting point for insider tips. Check out the guide below for more information.



Visiting Epcot



Epcot features trips to outer space, live shows with music and Disney character visits, the World Showcase that allows you to visit 11 countries and the "Frozen" experience at the Norway Pavilion.



There's a lot to see, so take a few tips from park veterans about the best ways to maximize your time and not miss out on all Orlando's Disney World Epcot has to offer.



It's a good idea to arrive early. A veteran Epcot fan suggests going straight to Soarin' or Test Track to start the day off with a bang. Epcot opens at 9 a.m. local time and closes at 9 p.m.



Parking is available at four stations at the front of the Journey Parking Lot. Check with the hotel in advance regarding transportation to and from the parks, printed maps and advice on beating the traffic to the park.



Check out the benefits of a Fast Pass+, which essentially allows you to go to the front of the line for certain attractions for a certain number of days. You secure your arrival time in advance, but still have the option of making changes on the go. You can make your plans as early as 60 days in advance of your visit.



Visiting the characters



You'll want to schedule the best times to see your favorite characters. You can plan ahead when to see Ariel in her Grotto, "Under the Sea," and meet Cinderella and Rapunzel at the Princess Fairytale Hall.



Fast Pass+ also includes character greetings. You can find out about shows, parades and fireworks, too.



Special Epcot events



You'll want to check Disney World's website to see what special events are planned at Epcot during your trip. Annual events include art and food festivals and holiday shows.

