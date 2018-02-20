0 Orlando's Disney World Magic Kingdom: Visitors guide

Orlando's Disney World Magic Kingdom park opened its doors for the first time on Oct. 1, 1971, as the first of four theme parks at the resort. The park has managed to maintain its beauty and charm over the years, drawing in more yearly visitors than any other theme park. In addition to the many attractions, the park (which is divided into six "lands") offers sights to see, like Cinderella Castle, dining experiences and Disney Character's galore. It's no wonder the park is coined, "The Most Magical Place on Earth."



Here is a quick visitor's guide to Disney World's Magic Kingdom.



Directions



If you're driving to Orlando Disney World Magic Kingdom, the park's address is 1180 Seven Seas Drive, Lake Buena Vista.



Here are directions from major U.S. cities:



Atlanta

I-75 South to Florida's Turnpike South toward Orlando to Interstate 4 West to Walt Disney

World Resort exits.



Boston

I-95 South to I-4 West to Walt Disney World exits.



Chicago

I-65 South to I-24 East I-75 South to Florida's Turnpike South toward Orlando to Interstate 4 West to Walt Disney World Resort exits.



Columbia, South Carolina

I-26 East to I-95 South to I-4 West to Walt Disney World exits.



Miami or Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Take Florida's Turnpike North to Osceola Parkway West (Exit 249) to Walt Disney World exits.



Hours of Operations



It'd truly be the best place on Earth if Disney World was open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but sadly the magic has to end and recharge at some point. Operating hours vary by season and from park to park. Hours are subject to change and may do so at any time without notice. Check out the interactive park hours calendar before you plan your visit.



Attractions



There are tons of rides and attractions throughout the 107 acres of Orlando Disney World Magic Kingdom. Time flies when you're having fun, however, so plan accordingly and prioritize time for rides you won't want to miss.



Here are a few fan-favorite attractions at Magic Kingdom:



Pirates of the Caribbean

A ride that's great fun for all ages. It features Audio Animatronics pirates (including Captain Jack Sparrow), swashbuckling mayhem and a catchy song.



Space Mountain

A dark roller coaster through outer space. Complete with a blast-off tunnel and music to enhance the experience.



Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

A rollicking runaway mine train that carries riders through a haunted gold-mining town.



Splash Mountain



This log ride features a story from Disney's Song of the South film, and climaxes with a big wet drop into the briar patch, perfect on the hotter days of the year.



Jungle Cruise

Take a boat ride through the rivers of Adventureland and encounter lions, hippos and piranhas along the way.



Ticket Information



Once you've decided Orlando Disney World Magic Kingdom park is the park for you, purchasing tickets is easy. Buy them online or through the My Disney experience mobile app. And when you buy your tickets early, you can link them to your Disney account and make FastPass+ selections (this will get you more time for your money) up to 30 days before you arrive. Once your tickets are linked to your account, you can access them through a MagicBand or card at the theme park Main Entrance without even having to receive or print physical tickets.



If you live in Florida, be sure to check out the Florida resident discounts.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.