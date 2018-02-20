0 Things to do in Orlando besides theme parks

If you're looking for things to do in Orlando, theme parks like Disney World or Universal Studios probably come to mind first. But if you're looking for something different to do, Orlando has plenty of other activities to offer.



Check out the following things to do in Orlando that aren't theme parks.



Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

SR 405, Kennedy Space Center, Titusville

855-433-4210



Visit the Space Center where rockets are launched, and you'll be able to explore Mission Zones where you can spend time concentrating on what you're most interested in. For example, Heroes and Legends celebrates the space program's first pioneers, and the Space Shuttle section allows you to view the shuttle Atlantis and strap yourself in for a shuttle launch experience.



Madame Tussauds Orlando

6401 International Drive, Suite 100, Orlando

866-630-8315



Madame Tussauds wax museum provides what may be the best selfie opportunities ever as you take photos with the lifelike wax figures of celebrities. Pose while you're dancing beside Michael Jackson, chat up Jimmy Fallon behind his desk or snuggle up to or compare muscles with Vin Diesel.



No matter what your age, you're bound to find a (wax) celebrity to admire.



Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

3755 NW Highway 17-92, Sanford

407-323-4450



Located just north of Orlando, the zoo and botanical gardens has over 400 animals representing nearly 150 species. You can also try out the aerial adventure course, or bring your swimsuit to enjoy the Wharton-Smith Tropical Splash Ground.



SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

8449 International Drive, Orlando

866-622-0607



The quiet calm and beauty of sea creatures are a welcome break from other bright, busy attractions. The aquarium hosts a wide variety of marine life, many of which are endangered or have been rescued. You'll see sharks, clown fish, sea turtles, sting rays and more, and behind-the-scenes tours are also offered.



Coca-Cola Orlando Eye

8401 International Drive, Orlando

866-228-643



This 400-foot-tall observation wheel provides amazing views of the Orlando area as you ride in comfort aboard air-conditioned and enclosed capsules. You'll be able to see the downtown skyline, theme parks and lakes, and if the weather's clear, you may also be able to spot Cape Canaveral.



The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art

445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park

407-645-5311



The world's most comprehensive collection of works by Louis Comfort Tiffany is housed in this Winter Park museum. Although the artist and designer is probably most known for his gorgeous leaded-glass lamps, his works also include jewelry, pottery and paintings. You can even see Tiffany's chapel interior from the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago.



Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition

7324 International Drive, Orlando

407-248-1166



The exhibit showcases over 400 artifacts and has full-scale recreations of famous Titanic rooms and locations such as the Promenade Deck. A 3-ton section of the ship's hull—the second-largest piece ever recovered—is also on display. You can also choose to purchase an additional ticket to be a participant in the captain's retirement dinner.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.