0 Tips on driving from Orlando's airport

With more than 42 million annual travelers, Orlando International Airport's roadways can become congested. While navigating the airport may seem tricky, by planning ahead your vacation will get off to a smooth start. If you're looking for how to drive out of Orlando's airport and get to your destinations here are useful resources.



Nearest highways



When you're trying to figure out how to drive out of Orlando airport, it's important to know if you should take the North Exit or South Exit.



The North Exit takes travelers to state roads 436 and 528, while the South Exit takes travelers to State Road 417.



State road 528 and 417 are both toll roads, and drivers should be prepared to pay fees. Toll rates can vary depending on the destination. At cash booths on the route, drivers can pay the toll and get change; unmanned cash booths take only exact change in coins.



Drivers who plan to travel the roads extensively during their stay can opt for a prepaid SunPass.



Get to a major destination



Vacation-focused travelers shouldn't have to worry about navigating to their destination. With the right directions and a good eye for signs, drivers should be on the road to fun in no time.



To get to Walt Disney World: Take the OIA south exit to State Road 417 to Osceola Parkway west (Exit 3) to the Walt Disney World exits.



To get to Sea World or Convention Center: Take the OIA north exit to State Road 528-Beachline Expressway west.



To get to Universal Studios: Take the OIA north exit to State Road 528-Beachline Expressway west to Interstate 4 East. Follow the signs to Universal.



To get to downtown Orlando: Take the OIA north exit to State Road 528-Beachline Expressway east to State Road 417 north to State Road 408 west. An alternate route is to take the OIA north exit to State Road 436-Semoran Boulevard north to State Road 408 west.



To get to the beaches or Kennedy Space Center: Take the OIA north exit to State Road 528-Beachline Expressway east.



Rent a car



Travelers with rental car needs are in luck at the Orlando airport. A number of rental car companies are on the Ground Transportation level, which is level 1, on both the A-Side and the B-Side of the terminal.



Reserving a car ahead of time is important, especially during some of the busiest vacation seasons. Companies that offer on-site rentals include:



Advantage Rent a Car: 1-800-777-5500

Alamo: 1-800-327-9633

Avis: 1-800-831-2847

Budget: 1-800-527-0700

Dollar Rent A Car: 1-800-800-4000

Enterprise: 1-800-325-8007

E-Z Rent A Car: 1-800-277-5171

Hertz Car Rental: 1-800-654-3131

National: 1-800-227-7368

Payless Car Rental: 1-407-856-5539

Thrifty Car Rental: 1-800-367-2277

Many companies are based off-site and offer free transportation to their locations. These companies include:

Ace Rent A Car: 866-957-6074

Aco Rent A Car: 305-526-0441

Action Car Rental: 407-240-2700

Bandago Rent A Van: 866-868-7826

Best Rate Rent A Car: 407-850-0340

Best Way Auto Rental: 844-520-0100

Carl's Rent A Van: 406-849-5211

Florida Van Rentals: 866-322-4400

Fox Rent A Car: 855-849-4214

Green Motion Rental: 888-501-4806

Magna Auto Rentals: 321-269-6851

Nu Rent A Car: 407-240-2700

Priceless Car Rental: 407-396-8200

SilverCar: 407-612-6306

Six Rent A Car: 888-941-7498

Sutherland Rental Car: 321-424-3416

Tu Florida Rental Car: 407-205-1535

Value Car Rental: 407-574-3004



For more information:

Orlando International Airport

1 Jeff Fuqua Blvd.

407-825-2001

www.orlandoairports.net

