Tips on driving from Orlando's airport

With more than 42 million annual travelers, Orlando International Airport's roadways can become congested. While navigating the airport may seem tricky, by planning ahead your vacation will get off to a smooth start. If you're looking for how to drive out of Orlando's airport and get to your destinations here are useful resources.
Nearest highways
When you're trying to figure out how to drive out of Orlando airport, it's important to know if you should take the North Exit or South Exit.
The North Exit takes travelers to state roads 436 and 528, while the South Exit takes travelers to State Road 417.
State road 528 and 417 are both toll roads, and drivers should be prepared to pay fees. Toll rates can vary depending on the destination. At cash booths on the route, drivers can pay the toll and get change; unmanned cash booths take only exact change in coins.
Drivers who plan to travel the roads extensively during their stay can opt for a prepaid SunPass.
Get to a major destination
Vacation-focused travelers shouldn't have to worry about navigating to their destination. With the right directions and a good eye for signs, drivers should be on the road to fun in no time.
To get to Walt Disney World: Take the OIA south exit to State Road 417 to Osceola Parkway west (Exit 3) to the Walt Disney World exits.
To get to Sea World or Convention Center: Take the OIA north exit to State Road 528-Beachline Expressway west.
To get to Universal Studios: Take the OIA north exit to State Road 528-Beachline Expressway west to Interstate 4 East. Follow the signs to Universal.
To get to downtown Orlando: Take the OIA north exit to State Road 528-Beachline Expressway east to State Road 417 north to State Road 408 west. An alternate route is to take the OIA north exit to State Road 436-Semoran Boulevard north to State Road 408 west.
To get to the beaches or Kennedy Space Center: Take the OIA north exit to State Road 528-Beachline Expressway east.
Rent a car
Travelers with rental car needs are in luck at the Orlando airport. A number of rental car companies are on the Ground Transportation level, which is level 1, on both the A-Side and the B-Side of the terminal.
Reserving a car ahead of time is important, especially during some of the busiest vacation seasons. Companies that offer on-site rentals include:
Advantage Rent a Car: 1-800-777-5500
Alamo: 1-800-327-9633
Avis: 1-800-831-2847
Budget: 1-800-527-0700
Dollar Rent A Car: 1-800-800-4000
Enterprise: 1-800-325-8007
E-Z Rent A Car: 1-800-277-5171
Hertz Car Rental: 1-800-654-3131
National: 1-800-227-7368
Payless Car Rental: 1-407-856-5539
Thrifty Car Rental: 1-800-367-2277
Many companies are based off-site and offer free transportation to their locations. These companies include:
Ace Rent A Car: 866-957-6074
Aco Rent A Car: 305-526-0441
Action Car Rental: 407-240-2700
Bandago Rent A Van: 866-868-7826
Best Rate Rent A Car: 407-850-0340
Best Way Auto Rental: 844-520-0100
Carl's Rent A Van: 406-849-5211
Florida Van Rentals: 866-322-4400
Fox Rent A Car: 855-849-4214
Green Motion Rental: 888-501-4806
Magna Auto Rentals: 321-269-6851
Nu Rent A Car: 407-240-2700
Priceless Car Rental: 407-396-8200
SilverCar: 407-612-6306
Six Rent A Car: 888-941-7498
Sutherland Rental Car: 321-424-3416
Tu Florida Rental Car: 407-205-1535
Value Car Rental: 407-574-3004
For more information:
Orlando International Airport
1 Jeff Fuqua Blvd.
407-825-2001
www.orlandoairports.net
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}