0 Top beaches near Orlando

If you need a break from theme parks, check out one of these beaches near Orlando. From secluded sandy stretches to nature preserves to lively family beaches, there's something for everyone within an hour or two of Orlando by car.



Here is a look at five top beaches near Orlando, along with tips for enjoying your visit.



Cocoa Beach



Travel and Leisure's top pick among beaches near Orlando, Cocoa Beach is a favorite of the locals and a lively hub of activity. It features beachfront bars, a Ron Jon Surf Shop and lots of vacationers enjoying walks on the beach or swimming in the ocean. To get there, take a straight shot from Orlando to Cocoa Beach via the State Road 528 toll road.



Driving time: About 1 hour, 5 minutes



New Smyrna Beach



Not as rowdy as nearby Cocoa Beach, and a bit further east traveling from Orlando, New Smyrna Beach is recommended by locals. It's a surfer's hangout with offshore rock ledges that form sweet wave breaks and 13 miles of white sand beach. You can rent a board if you want to day trip here, but expect to pay for parking.



Driving time: About 1 hour, 10 minutes



Clearwater Beach



The Gulf Coast, white sands and sunsets are a mere two hours from Orlando at Clearwater Beach. Extras include dolphins at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and the nightly Sunset at Pier 60 festival.



Driving time: About 2 hours



Canaveral National Seashore



Ah, nature! The Canaveral National Seashore is just an hour from all those theme parks and roller coasters, but it is a whole new world of natural beauty. A public park, it has a gorgeous beach and opportunities for nature hikes. Expect to see lots of wildlife here, including some threatened or endangered animals like bald eagles, manatees and sea turtles. Take a camera and a fishing rod, because the beach is a fisher's paradise, too.



Driving time: About 1 hour, 10 minutes



Daytona Beach



So you probably already know about its NASCAR speedway, but did you know you can drive your car right on the beach in some parts of Daytona Beach? This seashore is nice if you want to stay over for a night or two, with plenty of hotels right on the beach. To get there, just swing over from Orlando via I-4.



Driving time: About 58 minutes

