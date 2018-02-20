0 Top Disney World restaurants for every budget

Disney World offers restaurants for every budget, from family-friendly casual spots to fine dining destinations. Here's an overview of top-rated Disney World restaurants.

There are more than 380 restaurants available across Disney World parks and resorts. Dining options include fast casual spots ideal for families on a budget to fine-dining ideal for a romantic evening. A wide range of American and international cuisines are available, along with special dinner shows and opportunities for character dining.



Below is just a sampling of Disney World's restaurants receiving high marks from guests.



ABC Commissary



Hailed as one of the most popular counter-service joints at Hollywood Studios, ABC Commissary has one of the best burger deals around. For only $10.99 you get a 1/3-pound Angus cheeseburger with special horseradish sauce, along with three fried shrimp and a choice of fries or apple slices on the side.



Kona Cafe



Another affordable Disney World restaurant is Kona Cafe. Located in the Polynesian Village Resort, the restaurant offers American fare with an Asian zest. The centerpiece of the cafe is an onstage sushi kitchen.



The Sci-fi Dine-in Theatre



This pretend drive-in theater is a treat for families who like a few laughs with their meals. The entrees are moderately priced from $15 to $32. You walk in and are seated at a table shaped like a cartoonish 1950s automobile while classic science fiction film clips appear on the screen.

The Polite Pig

If you have a hankering for barbecue, The Polite Pig offers a modern take on 'cue. Located in Disney Springs Town Center, entrees run $15-$35.

Chefs de France



Chefs de France is a favorite dining destination in Epcot. Chefs de France offers first-rate French food, such as an appetizer of Burgundian escargot baked in parsley and garlic butter as a $12.99 appetizer. Adult portions range from about $15 to $35.



Cinderella's Royal Table



Dine like royalty at Cinderella's Royal Table. The magical dining experience begins with an ascent up a spiral staircase to a grand dining hall, where guests mingle with Disney characters while enjoying fine cuisine. Prices range $35-60 per adult entree.

