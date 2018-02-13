0 Webster Flea Market: What to know before you go

Treasure seekers flock each week to the Webster Westside Flea Market. The market, which has been open for more than 50 years and is Florida's oldest flea market, is the home for all vintage and antique items, along with fresh produce, flowers and baked goods in a sprawling 35-acre open air market.



The Webster flea market sits on an 80-acre compound about an hour west of Orlando, and often hosts antique car and motorcycle shows, as well as swap meets.



Basic information



The Webster flea market is unique in that it combines antique collectibles and fresh goods from local vendors. The flea market is open year-round and commences every Monday, rain or shine. Hours for Webster flea market are Mondays from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. October through April; and Mondays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through September.



Vendors



The local vendors are the heart of Webster flea market. More than 300 undercover booths and 600 outside booths are used for vendors. Two restaurants and various snack vendors are a part of the flea market. Most vendors are cash-only and there is an ATM on-site. Choose from vendors selling handmade items, electronics, food, jams, jellies, cigars and much more.



Parking and directions



Webster Westside is at 516 NW 3rd Street in Webster, Florida. The market can be found on the corner of CR 478. Various parking lots are situated around the market with fees from $1 to $5.

For more information

Webster Westside Market

516 NW 3rd Street

Webster, Florida 33597

1-800-832-7396

http://websterwestsidefleamarket.com/

