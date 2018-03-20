  • 1 dead after motorcycle, car collide in Osceola County

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash in Osceola County shut down State Road 60 near Mae Bass Road, but it has since reopened, troopers said.

    A motorcycle and a car collided early Tuesday morning, killing one person and sending another to a hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Neither the names of those involved nor the circumstances surrounding the crash were released.

