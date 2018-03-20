1 dead after motorcycle, car collide in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash in Osceola County shut down State Road 60 near Mae Bass Road, but it has since reopened, troopers said.
A motorcycle and a car collided early Tuesday morning, killing one person and sending another to a hospital, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Neither the names of those involved nor the circumstances surrounding the crash were released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}