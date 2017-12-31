  • Apopka bicyclist dies after falling into roadway in front of a truck, troopers say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - A female bicyclist was killed after falling into the road in front of a car late Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Misty Terrell, 35, was biking south on Rock Springs Road near the intersection of Tahoe Street around 11:57 p.m. when she fell off her bicycle into the street, troopers said. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: OPD: Shootout on I-4 closed highway, hospitalized 5 men

    A 1998 Dodge pickup traveling behind Terrell hit her after she fell, troopers said. 

    Terrell, who was not wearing a helmet, died at Florida Hospital Apopka, according to the crash report. 

    Photos: Apopka bicyclist dies after falling into roadway in front of a truck, troopers say

    A blood-alcohol test is pending on the driver of the Dodge, the crash report says. 

    Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.
    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories