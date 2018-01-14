  • FHP: Kissimmee man dies after Jeep flips in Poinciana

    By: Chip Skambis

    POINCIANA, Fla. - A Kissimmee man is dead after his Jeep left the road and flipped in Poinciana Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Luis Garcia, 36, was a driving a 2000 Jeep SUV around 10 p.m. south on Bordeaux Road when he left the road and flipped over near the intersection of Marquis Court, troopers said. 

    Troopers are unsure why Garcia left the road. 

    Garcia was transported to Poinciana Medical Center where he died, according to the crash report.

    The crash report says Garcia was not wearing a seat belt. 

    Troopers said the crash remains under investigation. 
     

