FHP: Kissimmee man dies after Jeep flips in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - A Kissimmee man is dead after his Jeep left the road and flipped in Poinciana Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Luis Garcia, 36, was a driving a 2000 Jeep SUV around 10 p.m. south on Bordeaux Road when he left the road and flipped over near the intersection of Marquis Court, troopers said.
Related Headlines
Read: Suspects accused of killing Osceola County woman mistaken as murder-for-hire target in jail
Troopers are unsure why Garcia left the road.
Read: Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's girlfriend said her fingerprints would likely be on ammo
Garcia was transported to Poinciana Medical Center where he died, according to the crash report.
Must-see: Passenger jet skids off runway, gets stuck on edge of cliff
The crash report says Garcia was not wearing a seat belt.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}