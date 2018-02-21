  • FHP: Man dies after being hit by truck in Brevard County

    By: Kelly Healey

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 34-year-old man was killed Tuesday night after he was hit by a pickup truck in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.  

     

    Paul Cadieux of Titusville was crossing Clearlake Road near Lake Road when he walked into the direct path of the pickup truck, FHP said.

     

    The front of the truck hit Cadieux. He was taken to Weustoff Hospital, where he died, FHP said.

     

    The driver of the truck, Luis Osoria, 21, was not injured.

     

    The crash remains under investigation.

     

