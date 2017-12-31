FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi on Orange Avenue

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a semitruck Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard around 8:45 a.m., troopers said.
Related Headlines
According to the crash report, Jeon Acevedo, 22 of Orlando, was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed north on Orange Avenue.
A semitruck traveling south on Orange Avenue started to turn left into a business, hitting and killing Acevedo.
Read: OPD: Shootout on I-4 closed highway, hospitalized 5 men
Acevedo died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}