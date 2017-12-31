  • FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi on Orange Avenue

    By: Chip Skambis

    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a semitruck Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash occurred at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard around 8:45 a.m., troopers said. 

    According to the crash report, Jeon Acevedo, 22 of Orlando, was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle at a high rate of speed north on Orange Avenue. 

    A semitruck traveling south on Orange Avenue started to turn left into a business, hitting and killing Acevedo. 

    Acevedo died at the scene of the crash, troopers said. 

    Troopers said the crash remains under investigation. 
     

