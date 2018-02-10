FHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit while crossing State Road 520

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A 55-year-old man died after troopers say he was hit by a car while crossing State Road 520 in Brevard County Friday evening.
Richard Gymober, of Alabama, was crossing SR 520 around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Newfound Harbor Drive when he was hit by a 2012 Nissan sedan, troopers said.
The man was taken to Cape Canaveral Hospital where he died, according to the crash report.
The driver of the Nissan was not under the influence of alcohol, the crash report states.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
